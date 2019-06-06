Living History: D.A.R.E woes and horseshoe goals
20 years ago
June 3, 1999
D.A.R.E woes
The drug abuse education program lost funding during the previous legislative session. However, budget cuts didn't impact local programs in Wadena, Verndale, and Sebeka. Those programs received funding through other means. $310,000 to be received over two years was completely eliminated from the overall budget.
Christian concert
Christian Missionary Alliance Church organized a Christian concert that took place on June 12, 1999. Recording artist, Miss Angie was selected to headline the event. Big Fat Jim and Chasing Grace also lent their musical talent. The concert took place at the Memorial Auditorium.
50 years ago
June 5, 1969
Horseshoe League
A meeting was held at the Uptown Cafe to gauge interest in forming an area Horseshoe League. If enough players were interested and able to play once a week, a league would form. This meeting was prompted by the JCs of Wadena completing new courts in the Athletic Field, which met NHPA standards.
Fishing fun
Local kids caught trout at Sunnybrook Park. At the time, kids over 6 and under 16 could fish at the park. Sammy Waln caught a trout weighing in at almost 5 pounds. Members of the park board commented that it was the largest fish caught during the season.