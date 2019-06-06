Living History: D.A.R.E woes and horseshoe goals

Christian concert

Christian Missionary Alliance Church organized a Christian concert that took place on June 12, 1999. Recording artist, Miss Angie was selected to headline the event. Big Fat Jim and Chasing Grace also lent their musical talent. The concert took place at the Memorial Auditorium.

50 years ago

6

June 5, 1969

Horseshoe League

A meeting was held at the Uptown Cafe to gauge interest in forming an area Horseshoe League. If enough players were interested and able to play once a week, a league would form. This meeting was prompted by the JCs of Wadena completing new courts in the Athletic Field, which met NHPA standards.

Fishing fun

Local kids caught trout at Sunnybrook Park. At the time, kids over 6 and under 16 could fish at the park. Sammy Waln caught a trout weighing in at almost 5 pounds. Members of the park board commented that it was the largest fish caught during the season.