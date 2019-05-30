Living History: Fixing the streets of Wadena

Teamwork rescue

Wadena Police Officer Tom Crawford and two Wadena residents responded to cries for help. After investigating the screams, a citizen was found with his right hand pinned between the bumper of his truck and the tongue of a trailer hitched to the vehicle. The trio worked together to free the man.

50 years ago

May 29, 1969

Girl Scout paper drive

Wadena Girl Scout's announced their paper drive, beginning in the first week of June. The group accepted newspapers and magazines.

Black Bear

A 375 pound black bear was shot by Darrel Loween. The bear was put on display for his interested neighbors.