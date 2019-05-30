Search
    Living History: Fixing the streets of Wadena

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 5:15 a.m.
    Wadena construction was sweeping and extensive in May 1999. From the Wadena Pioneer Journal Archives

    20 years ago

    6

    May 27, 1999

    Construction begins

    Construction kicked off with the largest infrastrastructure project of the decade. The project involved the Northeast area, Fourth Street Northwest, Bryant Avenue, Third Street Southwest, Fourth Street Southwest, Madison Avenue, Sixth Street Southeast, Lincoln Avenue, and Third Street Southwest. The construction focused on street, sewer, and watermain improvements.

    Teamwork rescue

    Wadena Police Officer Tom Crawford and two Wadena residents responded to cries for help. After investigating the screams, a citizen was found with his right hand pinned between the bumper of his truck and the tongue of a trailer hitched to the vehicle. The trio worked together to free the man.

    50 years ago

    6

    May 29, 1969

    Girl Scout paper drive

    Wadena Girl Scout's announced their paper drive, beginning in the first week of June. The group accepted newspapers and magazines.

    Black Bear

    A 375 pound black bear was shot by Darrel Loween. The bear was put on display for his interested neighbors.

