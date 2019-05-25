Search
    Living History: Celebrate the old and embrace the new

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 5:02 p.m.
    People attending old movie night at the Cozy Theater. From the Wadena Pioneer Journal Archives1 / 2
    Ground breaking for Wadena State Bank. From the Wadena Pioneer Journal Archives2 / 2

    30 years ago

    May 25, 1989

    Old movies

    The Cozy Theater hosted an old-time movie night. Theater goers arrived in old fashioned garb for an evening of classic cinema.

    Connie Lee Stich

    Country Singer, Conne Lee Stich was slated to visit the 23rd Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant. Stich was born in rural Minnesota and was known for playing traditional country, gospel, and country rock.

    40 years ago

    May 23, 1979

    Two fires

    Wadena firemen responded to an early morning fire that started near a wood burning stove. The blaze consumed a garage that had been converted into a home. Another fire broke out just a few hours later at the wood shred factory. The fire started in a hopper containing wood shavings.

    New bank

    A groundbreaking was held for Wadena State Bank on May 16, 1979. The bank was anticipated to have three drive-ins and skylight illumination. The previous bank building had been constructed in 1957.

