Living History: Celebrate the old and embrace the new

Connie Lee Stich

Country Singer, Conne Lee Stich was slated to visit the 23rd Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant. Stich was born in rural Minnesota and was known for playing traditional country, gospel, and country rock.

40 years ago

6

May 23, 1979

Two fires

Wadena firemen responded to an early morning fire that started near a wood burning stove. The blaze consumed a garage that had been converted into a home. Another fire broke out just a few hours later at the wood shred factory. The fire started in a hopper containing wood shavings.

New bank

A groundbreaking was held for Wadena State Bank on May 16, 1979. The bank was anticipated to have three drive-ins and skylight illumination. The previous bank building had been constructed in 1957.