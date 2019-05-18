Living History Flags before fish

Festival of Nations

Students in foreign languages classes and exchange students attended the Festival of Nations. The event is designed to give people a glimpse into other cultures. The most popular foods at the festival were Italian and Mexican.

40 years ago

May 16, 1979

Radio mystery

"Nick Danger, Third Eye" was the first radio drama produced by the Madhatters. The drama club utilized the studio at KWAD. The radio play is a spoof on private detective work.

Catching the northern

Dan Hansen caught his very first northern. The eighth grader caught the 12-pound fish on Leaf River near Bluffton. Other fisherman commented that fish were slow to bite on the 1979 opener.