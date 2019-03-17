Living History: Snow through the ages

• A snow storm slammed wadena bringing 6 to 8 inches of snow. The heavy wet snow made travel treacherous and schools were promptly closed. It was the second major snowstorm in only 10 days. High winds and cold didn't do much to help matters.

40 years ago

March 14, 1979

A special enlistment bonus was announced by the Minnesota Army National Guard. Any high school senior or recent graduate who enlisted in the National Guard received a $1,500 cash bonus or $2,000 in education assistance. The program was devised to strengthen the guard which at the time had openings for 2,000 members. The bonus was active for three months.

50 years ago

March 13, 1969

• Modern problems students set out to make a film about low income farmers in Wadena and Otter Tail counties. The students believed area farmers were unaware of how economically depressed there situation really was. The group was in the process of collecting donations to fund the film.

• A game warden stationed near Henning observed 12 deer carcusses north of Leaf Lake. The warden spotted these deer from a plane. Some were also discovered by people walking in the area. It was generally believed that dogs were responsible for killing the pack of deer.