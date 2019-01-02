That's a Big Bear!
10 years ago
Jan. 1, 2009
• Tri-county Board of Directors appointed Chief Operating Officer Joel Beiswenger as interim Chief Executive Officer.
• Verndale Mayor Wayne Stave retires after 10 years on the council, Ardith Carr replaces Stave as mayor.
• "Marley & Me" showed at the Cozy Theatre, starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston.
20 years ago
Jan. 7, 1999
• Keith Waln shot a 478 pound (dressed) bear. The bear was shot between Nimrod and Huntersville.
• First-ever Third Crossing Sled Dog Race drew in 50 mushers and over 600 spectators.
• MS Sno Rally celebrates 20 years. The snowmobile tour is held annually to raise money for National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
30 years ago
Jan. 5, 1989
• Dr. Randy Taber was honored with the Air Force Achievement Medal for Outstanding Accomplishments.
• Wadena County board of Commissioners Dale Paulsen and Clarence Kreklau took the oath of office administered by Judge William Waker.
• City Council approves airport engineering pact with RCM Inc. Renovations estimated to be $2.4 Million.