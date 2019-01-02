Search
    That's a Big Bear!

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 9:47 a.m.

    10 years ago

    Jan. 1, 2009

    • Tri-county Board of Directors appointed Chief Operating Officer Joel Beiswenger as interim Chief Executive Officer.

    • Verndale Mayor Wayne Stave retires after 10 years on the council, Ardith Carr replaces Stave as mayor.

    • "Marley & Me" showed at the Cozy Theatre, starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston.

    20 years ago

    Jan. 7, 1999

    • Keith Waln shot a 478 pound (dressed) bear. The bear was shot between Nimrod and Huntersville.

    • First-ever Third Crossing Sled Dog Race drew in 50 mushers and over 600 spectators.

    • MS Sno Rally celebrates 20 years. The snowmobile tour is held annually to raise money for National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

    30 years ago

    Jan. 5, 1989

    • Dr. Randy Taber was honored with the Air Force Achievement Medal for Outstanding Accomplishments.

    • Wadena County board of Commissioners Dale Paulsen and Clarence Kreklau took the oath of office administered by Judge William Waker.

    • City Council approves airport engineering pact with RCM Inc. Renovations estimated to be $2.4 Million.

