Living History: Barn Blaze

• Wadena Deer Creek Student Council and staff collected more than 600 canned goods for the Wadena County Food Shelf during the week of Dec 15-19.

• 1992 Verndale graduate Pete Hosmer starred in a reality TV show "Driving Me Crazy." The show premiered 10 p.m. Christmas day. On the show, Hosmer teaches drivers, who have been nominated by their family as a "bad driver."

20 years ago

Dec. 24, 1998

• Wadena Deer Creek third grader Caleb Bingham was named student of the month. His teacher Chris Lane nominated him for the award. Lane praised Bingham saying " he is sensitive and caring about the other members of the class, he goes out of his way to include and encourage others in group activities. Participates actively in all classes, his politeness and manners to adults is outstanding".

• The Cozy Theatre aired for the first time "The Rugrats Movie," "Patch Adams," starring Robert Williams, and "Stepmom." A show cost $2.50.

• The Red Cross was at the Wadena Armory on Dec. 17 as a make-up day for missing the Nov. 10 schedule drive that was cancelled due to a snow storm. With a goal of 70 units only 58 units were derived.

30 years ago

Dec. 29, 1988

• Wadena County Board chairman Clarence Kreklau cut the ribbon for the opening of the new law enforcement center.

• Tri-County Hospital has added new recuperation equipment to their physical therapy department, "The Power of Hydra Fitness."

• The Wadena County Board of commissioners approved the low bid of $93,250, made by Korby Contracting for a bridge replacement over the Wing River on County Rd 11.