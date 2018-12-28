Property Transfers: Wadena County Dec. 17-21 edition

Daniel R. Welter and Bonnie S. Welter, h&w; Thomas J. Ludovissie and Marylou Ludovissie, h&w; Christopher M. Bushinger and Julie K. Bushinger, h&w; and Bradley J. Bushinger and Angie K. Bushinger, h&w; hereby conveys to Christopher M. Bushinger and Julie K. Bushinger, an undiv 1/3 interest as jt ten; Bradley J. Bushinger and Angie K. Bushinger, an undiv 1/3 interest as jt ten; and Robert Ludovissie and Kimberly Ludovissie, an undiv 1/3 interest as jt ten, SW1/4 SE1/4; SE1/4 SW1/4 and S1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4, all in Section 13, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.

Claire F. Polman, single person, by Sharon Heino and Sheree Kiser, aka Sheree Polman, his attorneys in fact, hereby conveys to Reggie R. Kiser and Laura E. Kiser, h&w as jt ten, Lot 5 of Block 3 in Slover and Anderson's Addition to the Townsite of Sebeka.

Claire F. Polman, single person, by Sharon Heino and Sheree Kiser, aka Sheree Polman, his attorneys in fact; Sharon Heino and Michael Heino, h&w; Sheila Bower and Ellis F. Bower, w&h; Sheree Kiser, aka Sheree Polman, single person; and Sheryl Polman- Biittner and Daniel L. Biittner, w&h, hereby conveys to Reggie R. Kiser and Laura E. Kiser, h&w as jt ten, Lots 10 and 11 and the E1/2 of Lot 9 of Block 3 in Slover and Anderson's Addition to Sebeka, except the S 91' of said Lots.

Jennifer K. Krueth, single person, hereby conveys to Erich J. Heppner and Katherine A. Heppner, h&w as jt ten, that part of the NW1/4 of Section 23, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, described as follows, commencing at the NE corner of said NW ¼; thence on an assumed bearing of S 89 deg 42' 24" W on the Ntly line of said Section 23 for a distance of 1320' to point of beginning of tract to be described; thence S 0 deg 16' W 660'; thence S 89 deg 42' 24" W 330'; thence N 0 deg 16' E 660' to the Ntly line of said Section 23; thence N 89 deg 42' 24" E on said Ntly line for a distance of 330' to point of beginning, subject to Township road over the Ntly 33'' AND part of the NW1/4 of Section 23, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, described as follows, commencing at the NE corner of said NW ¼; thence on an assumed bearing of S 89 deg 42' 24" W on the Ntly line of said Section 23 for a distance of 1650' to point of beginning of tract to be described; thence S 0 deg 16' W 660'; thence S 89 deg 42'24" W 330'; thence N 0 deg 16' E 660' to the Ntly line of said Section 23; thence N 89 deg 42' 24" E on said Ntly line for a distance of 330' to the point of beginning, subject to Twp Road over the Ntly 33' thereof.

Tyler J. Wheeler and Alisha E. Wheeler, married to each other, hereby conveys to Kelly Hagen and Lonnie Hagen, as jt ten, Lot 1 of Block 1 of Gronlund's Addition to Sebeka, AND that part of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at the SE corner of Lot 1, Block 1 in Gronlund's Addition to Sebeka; thence W along the S line of said Lot 1 a distance of 132' to the SW corner of said Lot; thence N along the W line of said Lot 1 a distance of 132' to the NW corner of said Lot 1; thence N 89 deg 14 min 25 sec W a distance of 171', more or less, to the W line of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 34; thence S along the W line of said SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 to the SW corner of said SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4; thence E along the S line of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 303'; more or less to the W line of Wells Avenue N; thence N along the W line of Wells Avenue N a distance of 66' to the point of beginning.

Joy M. Anderson, single, by Jonathon (Mike) Anderson, as attorney in fact, hereby conveys to Eric J. Gibble and Janell M. Gibble, as jt ten, The NW1/4, except the NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 138, Rg. 34; AND that part of the SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 21, Twp. 138, Rg. 34, described as: all that part of Section 21 lying Etly of 189th Avenue as constructed on Nov. 28, 2018.

Mary E. Denny; Janet M. Spreiter and Dennis J. Richter as Trustees of the Virginia A. Richter Trust B, hereby conveys to Sheila Ismil, a one-half undivided interest in the W 636' of the N 162' of the S 957' of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 33, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, containing 2.4ac, subject to easement for state hwy right of way.

Janet M. Spreiter and Marjorie J. Cole, as Trustees for the James J. Richter Trust Agreement, hereby conveys to Sheila Ismil, a one-half undivided interest in the W 636' of the N 162' of the S 957' of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 33, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, containing 2.4ac, subject to easement for state hwy right of way.

Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands LLC, hereby conveys to Joshua L. Sperling, NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 17, Twp.137, Rg. 34.

Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Ricky Lyon and Catherine Lyon, h&w as jt ten, NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.

Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Ronald James Graham and Barbara Joan Graham, h&w as jt ten, NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.

Jerry R. Markkula and Shirley Markkula, h&w, hereby conveys to John Fink,

Lots 8 and 9 of Block 1 in Eastside Addition to Verndale, Except that part of Lot 9 acquired by the State of Minnesota for highway purposes.

Robert Northway and Norleen Northway, h&w, hereby conveys to Diane Smith and Evon Louks, as jt ten, The N 546.5' of W 798' of N1/2 NW1/4 of Section 28, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.

Darwin A. Lillquist and Kathleen Lillquist, h&w, hereby conveys to William Lundberg, The SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 22, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.

William R. Lundberg, single person, hereby conveys to Randall Becker and Jodi Becker, as jt ten, That part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 137, Rg. 35., described as: beginning at the SW corner of said SW1/4; thence N 01 deg 22' 39" W along the W line of said SW1/4 a distance of 827.97' to a point; thence S 89 deg 47' 43" E a distance of 80.78' to an iron monument; thence continuing S 89 deg 47' 43" E a distance of 125.36' to a point hereinafter referred to as Point A; thence continue S 89 deg 47' 43" E a distance of 477.43' to an iron monument; thence N 00 deg 12' 17" E a distance of 498.04' to an iron monument on the N line of said SW1/4 SW1/4; thence S 89 deg 47' 43" E along said N line a distance of 705.48' to the NE corner of said SW1/4 SW1/4; thence S 00 deg 36' 51" E along the E line of said SW1/4 SW1/4 a distance of 1324' to the SE corner of said SW1/4 SW1/4; thence N 89 deg 52' 15" W along the S line of said SW1/4 SW#1/4 a distance of 1385.11' to point of beginning; subject to St Hwy #71 right of way along the Wtly boundary, and subject to a 16.5' easement over and across SW1/4 SW14/.