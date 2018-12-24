Man seeks help finding family history

The only tidbit of information he has discovered so far includes a nugget from the Oct. 25, 1894 edition of the Wadena Pioneer Journal. She is listed as Mrs. Carl Worm there, her husband being Carl Worm. They were from the Leaf River area.

She died at her home, but her home was burned down earlier in the year, Kuchenbecker found. Kuchenbecker believes she was living in Wadena at the time of her death. Her funeral was held at a Lutheran Church, but it's not clear which one. The one known of at the time was the Norwegian Emanuel Lutheran Church. He'd like to find out where Julianna is buried.

"That church burned down and as far as I can find there are no records," Kuchenbecker said.

The home that burned down was in Leaf River/Leaf River township. Her husband sold the property in March of 1895 and moved to the North Germany township.

"I'm hoping there is information about Julianna Risky (Worm) somewhere, in an article, or some notes that I have yet to come across," he said. "I can't find any death records, I've been to the Historical Society both in Wadena and in Minneapolis."

If you think you've got some helpful tips for Kuchenbecker contact him at chdov5112@gmail.com or 262-470-7026.

He lives in Wisconsin, where he started work on his father's genealogy a couple years ago. After running into some dead ends, he started in on his mother's side. Your help could help him find out more of his family's past.