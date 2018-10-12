Living history: Shady Lane named employer of the year

On hand will be Steve Larson, president of the MRA, Kari Olson, from the jobs and placement division of the MRA, and Randy Johnson, VP of the MRA and the person who nominated Shady Lane for the award.

The award is to recognize and show appreciation for those employers which assist people living with disabilities in becoming more independent, primarily through employment opportunities, Johnson said. He nominated Shady Lane based on its long history in working with the rehabilitation facilities, their flexibility and inviting atmosphere in all aspects of their company and on Mike Gibson's personal commitment to helping people with disabilities, getting them jobs so that they can live independent lives. Gibson is currently on the board of directors for The Rising Phoenix, a local facility which assists those with disabilities in finding employment.

"I'm very impressed by Mike Gibson and especially his staff," Johnson said. "Mike's one of those rare people in the world that a handshake means everything. He stands by his word every time. He's got integrity."

50 years go

Excerpts from the Oct. 10, 1968 Pioneer Journal

• Local citizens attend Nixon rally in Twin Cities

Five Wadena county citizens and members of the Committee for Nixon-Agnew attended a rally for Presidential candidate Richard Nixon in the Twin Cities Tuesday. They joined a caravan of Todd County Nixon-Agnew representatives Tuesday morning enroute to Minneapolis.

Representing Wadena County at the rally were Mrs. Marlene Luna, Mrs. Kathy Rickers, Mrs. Arlene Grewe, Mrs. Mary Guse and Lyle Freer.

The Wadena County headquarters for the election of the Nixon-Agnew ticket opened Tuesday afternoon, adjacent to Kerfoot's Bookstore. Headquarter personnel began calling independent voters throughout the county that day besides greeting persons who came to call.

The Nixon-Agnew headquarters will be open daily Monday through Saturday.