Living history: Youth recovers from West Nile

"I wonder if I killed that mosquito that bit me," he said.

He'll probably never find the mosquito that infected him with West Nile Virus, and he doesn't know when it bit him.

About three weeks after he became ill, Davis, the son of Terry and Kathie Davis of Wadena, is back in class at Minnesota State University-Moorhead. It's been a tough couple of weeks for the 19-year-old.

It started with a headache on Sept. 2.

He didn't think much about it and went to sleep. The next day, he woke up with an excruciating headache that cause him to nearly fall to the floor as soon as he stood up. The nausea was overwhelming.

He went to the medical center on campus. He was sent to MeritCare, where he was given a CAT scan. When the test found nothing, he was given the option of having more tests or leaving the hospital. He chose to leave the hospital, but before he did, medical professionals found he had a fever, which signaled that something else was wrong.

A spinal tap was ordered and Davis was admitted to the hospital.

Doctors wanted to determine if he had viral or bacterial meningitis. Because bacterial is more severe, Davis said, doctors began treating him with antibiotics just in case. Meanwhile, tests were sent to Bismarck, N.D. for diagnosis.

The first three days were rough, Davis said. He had severe headaches. He was sweating profusely and then became chilled. In the mornings, he was overwhelmed by the urge to vomit if he sat up. Davis was given intravenous nutrition because he couldn't eat.

On Sept. 9, the day after being released from the hospital, Davis was diagnosed with West Nile Virus. He was one of more than 400 cases diagnosed so far in North Dakota, according to that state's Department of Health website. Six people have died.

45 years ago

Excerpts from the Sept. 27, 1973 Pioneer Journal

• Youth drop-in center will open in Wadena

Wadena will soon have a youth drop-in center.

Jim Kraemer, a VISTA Volunteer, will be Youth Coordinator for the center, which is located at the lower level of the new fire department building.

The center will be a place where area young people will always be welcome. There will hopefully be ping pong tables, a pool table, music, cards and games for the youth. There will be emphasis on coordinating youth activities, community involvement and discussions groups.

A nine-member advisory board, appointed by the mayor and city council, will be in charge of the overall activities of the center.