Living history: Endres decides to follow the call

By the time he left school, he found he had an important lesson to learn: to follow God's plan.

Now he's in town finding ways to make that plan possible.

Endres wants to go into the ministry full time with the Campus Crusade for Christ's Student Ventures program.

He will still be reaching teens, just with a different message than the social studies lessons he planned on delivering.

He'll be presenting the gospel message and trying to provide the leadership and guidance he believes today's teens need.

A member of the Wadena Christian Missionary and Alliance Church during his youth and of Campus Crusade in college years, Endres made his personal commitment to Christ during his teens.

In order to reach his goal, Endres is seeking financial support to provide his living salary while he is working as a missionary in America. He will work in several Boulder, Colo., high schools and middle schools to reach teens for Christ as a member of a team eight strong that's already established.

"I want to introduce the gospel while the harvest is ripe," Endres said, adding that 80-85 percent of those who receive Christ do so before the age of 18.

"I chose the US because I saw a need here," Endres said.

And he decided that in order to fulfill that need, he could not be in the traditional classroom.

Schools are teaching morals by example, Endres said, for instance by putting condom machines in rest rooms to promote safe sex as opposed to abstinence.

"I figure that as a teacher I would be limited in my ability to present the gospel without getting fired," Endres said.

His career path change came with that realization. He decided to go into the ministry a year and a half ago.

40 years ago

Excerpts from the Sept. 20, 1978 Pioneer Journal

• Legislature outlaws neglect of minors

As of Aug. 1 this year, the Minnesota legislature has mandated that certain professionals report neglect of minors, according to the Wadena County Social Services Department.

Prior to that time the statutes regarding maltreatment of minors required that these professionals report only physical or sexual abuse. The new law states that persons required to report include "a professional or his delegate who is engaged in the practice of the healing arts, social services, hospital administration, psychological or psychiatric treatment, child care, education or law enforcement, who has knowledge of or reasonable cause to believe a child is being neglected or physically or sexually abused."

70 years ago

Excerpts from the Sept. 23, 1948 Pioneer Journal

• Rat decontamination will be free in Jaycee campaign

Cooperation of all Wadena property owners - in both business and residential sections - is asked by the junior Chamber of Commerce when it stages Rat Control Week Oct. 3-9.

During that week, Jaycees will cover all known rat infested areas reported by property owners and will decontaminate at no cost to the owners.

All poison and bait will be furnished by the village, while the Jaycees will be in charge of distributing the poison, Red Squill, which is not poisonous to pets or farm animals.

Jaycee officials are inaugurating this rat control campaign in the interests of public health and to reduce the huge losses caused by rats.

Rats can squeeze through openings half their size, so care should be taken to close all openings around drain pipes and wire conduits. Concrete, well-fitted hardware cloth or metal sheeting is suggested for that purpose.