Living History: A maze of Titanic proportions

Hess planted the corn with about 40,000 kernels per acre rather than the typical 25,000 per acre in the 5 acre plot. The maze is geared towards families and includes 20 stations with questions to add another dimension for maze runners.

45 years ago

Excerpts from the July 12, 1973 Pioneer Journal

• Bud Dertinger buys sports surplus store in Wadena

Leonard (Bud) Dertinger, Wadena, is the new owner and manager of the Sports & Surplus store in Wadena as of July 2.

Dertinger's wife, Darlene, and their two sons, Richard and Timothy, are assisting in this new venture.

Dertinger was born and reared in Perham, resided for a time in New York Mills before moving to Wadena in 1943.

He was employed at Northern Coop for nine years and during that time he served three years with the US Army, two years stateside and one year of active service in the Korean Conflict.

After returning from military service, he purchased the Wadena Transfer trucking business from Jack Peterson. Dertinger was in the freight delivery service for 20 years and served as an agent for Allied Van Lines for a period of 10 years. For the past five years, he had a truck out on the road which covered 13 states.

He also performed local moving and hauling.

Dertinger sold his trucking business in December 1972 to Steve Erckenbrack, the agent for TCF.