Living history: Lightning strikes REA office early Tuesday

Stroeing started at the Wadena Police Department on June 9. He moved to Wadena from Park River, N.D., where he worked as a Walsh County deputy in Grafton, N.D.

The youngest of three children, Stroeing grew up in New Ulm. He graduated from Alexandria Technical College in 2001 from the law enforcement program. He then started work at a security company in the Fargo-Moorhead area so he could be closer to his then-girlfriend, Lisa. The two were married May 31.

Wadena Police Chief Bruce Uselman said he went to Grafton and talked with the sheriff and chief deputy as well as people around the community. He wanted to hear firsthand the type of officer Stroeing was.

Stroeing was interviewed about a year ago, when the police department was looking to hire a fulltime patrol officer. That position was filled by Eric Sonnenburg. Other candidates were put on an eligibility list in case of future openings.

Stroeing is on a six-month probationary period so the department can see how he works. Uselman said this is standard procedure for all new officers. Stroeing is completing his field training.

30 years ago

Excerpts from the June 23, 1988 Pioneer Journal

• Lightning strikes REA office early Tuesday

Of all places for lightning to strike, it happened early Tuesday morning at the Todd Wadena Electric Cooperative's central office in Wadena during an electrical/rainstorm that affected most sections of the county.

The REA office was without telephone or electrical service for several hours. A telephone repairman said the co-op office had taken a big hit and it would be some time before phone service would be restored.

Rick Schwartz of the city public utilities department said a lightning strike at Kingsley Ave. SW early Tuesday morning resulted in the loss of two pole mount transformers but that no other damages or power outages occurred as a result of the storm.

70 years ago

Excerpts from the June 24, 1948 Pioneer Journal

• State has epidemic of 'runaway' autos

Minnesota has had an epidemic of "runaway" automobiles, according to the safety division of the State Department of Highways.

Accident records show that since Jan. 1, there have been 49 accidents caused by driverless cars, which took off on their own. Ten occurred during the first 15 days of June. All could have been avoided, highway patrolmen pointed out, if the drivers had properly set their emergency brakes or turned their front wheels into the curb. None caused fatalities but all were costly in property damage.