30 years ago
Aug. 3, 1989
Historic places
Four Wadena properties were added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Commercial Hotel, the Peterson-Biddick Seed and Feed Company, the Wadena Fire and City Hall, and the Northern Pacific Passenger Depot were added to the list in 1989.
Design team visits Wadena
Scott Wende from the Governor’s Design Team conducted a preliminary visit in Wadena. This meeting would determine if the design team would stop again in the fall to help with design projects.
40 years ago
Aug. 1, 1979
Community action council receives grant
It was announced that Otter Tail-Wadena Community Action Council was to receive a $6,300 grant from the Community Services Administration. The money was used to provide recreational activities for economically disadvantaged children.
4-H Dairy Winner
Tammy Crabb was given the first place blue ribbon for her purebred Holstein cow during the Wadena county fair. The ribbon was given to her by Dairy Princess Junelle Horn of Wadena.