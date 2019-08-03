30 years ago

Aug. 3, 1989

Historic places

Four Wadena properties were added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Commercial Hotel, the Peterson-Biddick Seed and Feed Company, the Wadena Fire and City Hall, and the Northern Pacific Passenger Depot were added to the list in 1989.

Design team visits Wadena

Scott Wende from the Governor’s Design Team conducted a preliminary visit in Wadena. This meeting would determine if the design team would stop again in the fall to help with design projects.

40 years ago

Aug. 1, 1979

Community action council receives grant

It was announced that Otter Tail-Wadena Community Action Council was to receive a $6,300 grant from the Community Services Administration. The money was used to provide recreational activities for economically disadvantaged children.

4-H Dairy Winner

Tammy Crabb was given the first place blue ribbon for her purebred Holstein cow during the Wadena county fair. The ribbon was given to her by Dairy Princess Junelle Horn of Wadena.



