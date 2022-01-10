Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is snow and the caller is Vic Diller.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Menahga family fishing derby from noon to 2 p.m. on Spirit Lake (enter at the public access). The entry fee is $5 for a raffle ticket. Door prizes to be held throughout the derby. Cash prize for the 3rd largest fish caught. A fish house will also be raffled off at 2:15 p.m.

Lifeguard classes at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classes continue on Jan. 16, 29 and 30 (all are required). To sign up, call 218-632-7777 or email Lisa Anderson at wellnessrec@wadena.org.

Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 15, through Monday, Jan. 17. During the weekend, Minnesota residents can go ice fishing for free if they are fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Wadena Senior Center birthday party at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Permit to carry class at Bluff Creek Outdoors from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This class will cover the laws pertaining to the permit as well as the basic fundamentals of marksmanship, how to load/unload, malfunction clearing and weapon retention. $80 for new students, $70 for renewals and $20 handgun rental available. Call 218-234-7145 to register.

Standing dates