Thursday, Jan. 13
Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is snow and the caller is Vic Diller.
Saturday, Jan. 15
- Menahga family fishing derby from noon to 2 p.m. on Spirit Lake (enter at the public access). The entry fee is $5 for a raffle ticket. Door prizes to be held throughout the derby. Cash prize for the 3rd largest fish caught. A fish house will also be raffled off at 2:15 p.m.
- Lifeguard classes at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classes continue on Jan. 16, 29 and 30 (all are required). To sign up, call 218-632-7777 or email Lisa Anderson at wellnessrec@wadena.org.
Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 15, through Monday, Jan. 17. During the weekend, Minnesota residents can go ice fishing for free if they are fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Wadena Senior Center birthday party at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Permit to carry class at Bluff Creek Outdoors from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This class will cover the laws pertaining to the permit as well as the basic fundamentals of marksmanship, how to load/unload, malfunction clearing and weapon retention. $80 for new students, $70 for renewals and $20 handgun rental available. Call 218-234-7145 to register.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Motley United Methodist Church free community breakfast served from 8 - 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. The church is located at 847 3rd Ave South in Motley.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.