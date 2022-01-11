Aby Wolf and "Champagne Confetti" will perform at the New York Mills City Hall Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

Through a creative process based in improvisation resulting in atypical song structures, "Champagne Confetti" is a practice in embracing uncertainty. It blurs the lines between ambient neo-minimalism, chamber music and electro-R&B, according to a Cultural Center news release.

Wolf is the recipient of a 2020 Minnesota State Arts Board Arts on Tour grant. She is a vocalist and composer who frequently collaborates with artists across many genres as well as serving as vocal director for many productions and as a solo artist toured in the United States and Europe.

Tickets are $10 for adults (members get a $2 discount); students free. To get advance tickets, visit kulcher.org or call 218-385-3339. You can also get tickets at the door the night of the event. Cash bar provided by the New York Mills Lions Club. All are welcome.

COVID safety guidelines observed. Advance tickets will be refunded if unable to attend due to illness.