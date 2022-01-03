Thursday, Jan. 6
Free online class "Finding Joy Amid Grief" with Hospice Red River Valley from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The class is designed to help individuals learn to embrace joy and practice self care while making your way through the grieving process. To register, contact 800-237-4629 or grief@hrrv.org.
Friday, Jan. 7
Join the Madhatters Community Theatre fun with auditions for "Into the Woods" on Jan. 7-8 at 6 p.m. at Wadena's Memorial Auditorium. A large cast and crew are needed for the performances on April 1-3 and 8-10. For questions, call Michelle Curtis at 218-640-3268 or Bronwynn Touchette at 218-820-8740.
Saturday, Jan. 8
- BookEnds online edition at 11:30 a.m. with author and graphic designer Carolyn Porter about her book "Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate." The Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655.
- Snowmobile safety class at Knob Hill for students 11-15 years old at 9 a.m. Preregistration and an online class prior to the in-person class are required. To register, call or text Brad at 218-639-4766.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Wadena Senior Center board meeting at 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is snow and the caller is Vic Diller.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Motley United Methodist Church free community breakfast served from 8 - 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. The church is located at 847 3rd Ave South in Motley.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.