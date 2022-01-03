Free online class "Finding Joy Amid Grief" with Hospice Red River Valley from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The class is designed to help individuals learn to embrace joy and practice self care while making your way through the grieving process. To register, contact 800-237-4629 or grief@hrrv.org.

Friday, Jan. 7

Join the Madhatters Community Theatre fun with auditions for "Into the Woods" on Jan. 7-8 at 6 p.m. at Wadena's Memorial Auditorium. A large cast and crew are needed for the performances on April 1-3 and 8-10. For questions, call Michelle Curtis at 218-640-3268 or Bronwynn Touchette at 218-820-8740.

Saturday, Jan. 8

BookEnds online edition at 11:30 a.m. with author and graphic designer Carolyn Porter about her book " Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate." T he Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655.

Snowmobile safety class at Knob Hill for students 11-15 years old at 9 a.m. Preregistration and an online class prior to the in-person class are required. To register, call or text Brad at 218-639-4766.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Wadena Senior Center board meeting at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is snow and the caller is Vic Diller.

Standing dates