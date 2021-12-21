The Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger's 14th annual fundraiser will be virtual again this year. The auction will open on Friday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. and close on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m.

You can preview auction items prior to the auction opening at FOF.givesmart.com.

Hunger is an ongoing problem that affects the well-being of our entire communities, and numbers are increasing. Throughout Otter Tail and Wadena counties, over 5,400 children and individuals are facing food insecurity daily, according to a United Way news release.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the seven emergency food pantries in Otter Tail and Wadena counties and the eight Children’s Feeding Backpack Programs. United Way serves as a partner and fiscal host to the Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger event.

If you have any questions about the auction, please contact Summer Hammond at 218-770-9406.

United Way’s mission is to improve lives in Otter Tail and Wadena counties by mobilizing the caring powers in our communities. For more information regarding United Way, visit their website at uwotc.com or call their office at 218-736-5147.