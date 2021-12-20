Friday, Dec. 24
- The Wadena City Library will be closed in observance of Christmas Day on Friday and Saturday. They will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, for normal Monday hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25
- Receive a free Christmas meal for pick up at the Timbers Restaurant & Event Center in Staples from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are for area residents, first responders and healthcare workers. You can sign up for the meals at tinyurl.com/df2fd4tf. Questions, call the Staples Chamber at 218-894-3974.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
The December meeting of the Wadena County Republicans has been cancelled. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Motley United Methodist Church free community breakfast served from 8 - 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. The church is located at 847 3rd Ave South in Motley.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.