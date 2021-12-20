The Wadena City Library will be closed in observance of Christmas Day on Friday and Saturday. They will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, for normal Monday hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Receive a free Christmas meal for pick up at the Timbers Restaurant & Event Center in Staples from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are for area residents, first responders and healthcare workers. You can sign up for the meals at tinyurl.com/df2fd4tf. Questions, call the Staples Chamber at 218-894-3974.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

The December meeting of the Wadena County Republicans has been cancelled. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.

