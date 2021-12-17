You can say there's no holiday joy... but as for all of us at the Pioneer Journal, we believe kids singing is one of the cutest events during the holiday season.

Wadena-Deer Creek elementary students took their holiday delight to the stage for the 2021 winter concert on Friday, Dec. 17. Children in kindergarten to fourth grade shared their fun sets of songs for parents, guardians and grandparents.

"The students here at Wadena-Deer Creek show great passion for music, so thank you parents/guardians for expressing your love of music with them," the winter concert program read.

Elementary music teacher Nora Merk lead each grade level in three songs.

