Her lecture is titled “Fur Trading in the 18th-Century: A View From Réaume's Leaf River Post, Wadena Co, MN.” Allard was in Wadena several years ago directing the Réaume excavation, and her work contributed a great deal of important information about the people who lived here during the Fur Trade Era of the late 1700s and early 1800s, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release.

The Minnesota Archaeological Society Zoom license can accommodate 100 participants.

Based on Allard's research, the Historical Society has made several significant contributions to the history of the fur trade in Wadena County . Three articles are now available on the state's online encyclopedia called MNopedia. WCHS is currently archiving the collection of artifacts which have been already been catalogued. In the future, the Historical Society expects to create significant online exhibits as well as expanded interpretive exhibits about the Fur Trade Era in Wadena County .