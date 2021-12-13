Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-3:30 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (Senior Campus- near gazebo), 401 Prairie Ave. NE.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Free classic Christmas matinees at the Cozy Theatre showing "The Grinch" at noon and 2 p.m. for kids. You can drop off your kids while doing some Christmas shopping in town.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Enjoy music festivities with the Longest Night Music Festival on Dec. 21 from 7-10 p.m. as a way to celebrate the winter solstice and the season of light coming. The free event featuring local musicians is at the New York Mills Cultural Center.

Friday, Dec. 24

The Wadena City Library will be closed in observance of Christmas Day on Friday and Saturday. They will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, for normal Monday hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Receive a free Christmas meal for pick up at the Timbers Restaurant & Event Center in Staples from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are for area residents, first responders and healthcare workers. You can sign up for the meals at tinyurl.com/df2fd4tf. Questions, call the Staples Chamber at 218-894-3974.

Standing dates