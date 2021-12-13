Thursday, Dec. 16
Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-3:30 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (Senior Campus- near gazebo), 401 Prairie Ave. NE.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Free classic Christmas matinees at the Cozy Theatre showing "The Grinch" at noon and 2 p.m. for kids. You can drop off your kids while doing some Christmas shopping in town.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Enjoy music festivities with the Longest Night Music Festival on Dec. 21 from 7-10 p.m. as a way to celebrate the winter solstice and the season of light coming. The free event featuring local musicians is at the New York Mills Cultural Center.
Friday, Dec. 24
- The Wadena City Library will be closed in observance of Christmas Day on Friday and Saturday. They will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, for normal Monday hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25
- Receive a free Christmas meal for pick up at the Timbers Restaurant & Event Center in Staples from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are for area residents, first responders and healthcare workers. You can sign up for the meals at tinyurl.com/df2fd4tf. Questions, call the Staples Chamber at 218-894-3974.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Motley United Methodist Church free community breakfast served from 8 - 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. The church is located at 847 3rd Ave South in Motley.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.