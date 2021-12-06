Thursday, Dec. 9
Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.
- Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is Christmas and the caller is Myron Hollatz.
- Game Day at the Wadena Senior Center from 1-4 p.m.
- Live Drive Thru Nativity at Cass County Fairgrounds in Pillager from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Free event but donations are accepted.
Saturday, Dec. 11
- Wadena Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St Ann’s Church. The Wadena Farmers Market, St. Ann’s Church, and local sellers will have fall veggies, baked and canned goods, maple syrup, fresh greenery arrangements, crafts, etc. Lunch and refreshments available. Free admission.
- Stop at the Little Round Still for a vendor/craft show with a food truck and holiday give-a-ways.
Free classic Christmas matinees at the Cozy Theatre showing "The Polar Express" at noon and 2 p.m. for kids. You can drop off your kids while doing some Christmas shopping in town.
Catch a visit from the Grinch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at All Around Divas.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elf will visit Farmer's Daughter Rustic Bakery in New York Mills at 2 p.m.
Enjoy the 2021 Staples Community Christmas Concert on Facebook at 7 p.m. The Colla Voce Girl's Choir, Central Minnesota Boys Choir, Staples Area Women's Chorus and Staples Area Men's Chorus will perform. The livestream will be on the Men's and Women's Chorus Facebook pages.
Cocoa and Cookie Crawl around Wadena area businesses participating for a chance at prizes. Must stop by all participating businesses for a punch on your card from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
- Senior meeting at 1 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.
- Hot cocoa, apple cider and treats at Farmer's Daughter Rustic Bakery in New York Mills from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 14-17.
- Meet with Region 5 growers and producers for the Growers Regional Opportunities Workshop from 1-3 p.m. at the Staples Central Lakes College campus (South Parking Lot and use Door 4). The goal is to provide a space for you to share your needs and meet other farmers. You can register for the free event on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Birthday party at 2:30 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Motley United Methodist Church free community breakfast served from 8 - 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. The church is located at 847 3rd Ave South in Motley.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.