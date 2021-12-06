Thursday, Dec. 9

Saturday, Dec. 11

Wadena Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St Ann’s Church. The Wadena Farmers Market, St. Ann’s Church, and local sellers will have fall veggies, baked and canned goods, maple syrup, fresh greenery arrangements, crafts, etc. Lunch and refreshments available. Free admission.

Stop at the Little Round Still for a vendor/craft show with a food truck and holiday give-a-ways.

Free classic Christmas matinees at the Cozy Theatre showing "The Polar Express" at noon and 2 p.m. for kids. You can drop off your kids while doing some Christmas shopping in town.

Catch a visit from the Grinch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at All Around Divas.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elf will visit Farmer's Daughter Rustic Bakery in New York Mills at 2 p.m.

Enjoy the 2021 Staples Community Christmas Concert on Facebook at 7 p.m. The Colla Voce Girl's Choir, Central Minnesota Boys Choir, Staples Area Women's Chorus and Staples Area Men's Chorus will perform. The livestream will be on the Men's and Women's Chorus Facebook pages.