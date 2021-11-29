The Christmas party combines lights synchronized to music that's sure to get you feeling that holiday cheer. Just show up and tune your car radio to 88.1 FM to enjoy the full effect of the show.

Christmas in Wadena takes place from 5:30 - 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 5:30 - 10 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday until New Years, January 1. New this year is the addition of hot chocolate and popcorn served by the Wadena Boy Scouts under the awning of the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School, just up the street from the light show.

In its 14th year in Wadena, the program is bigger and better than ever before. Brilliant multi-colored bulbs wrap the building, changing hues and brightness throughout the show. As joyful music surrounds you, a sea of twinkling lights form twirling carousels of wonderment. It’s something you have to see to believe, according to the show creator and home owner G.P. Anderson.

This magical event is free, but those attending are welcome to bring donations of non-perishable food items or money to donate to Project Share of Wadena County, which goes to the local food shelf. You're free to come as many times as you like. This event has raised nearly $6,000 and brought in over 5,000 pounds of food, with 2020 being a record breaking year.

The Christmas in Wadena website notes there are 39 unique songs and light combinations for 2021. Back this year are the kid favorites, "Let it Go," and "Baby Shark."

If coming to the gathering know that things can get crowded. Organizers ask that you be courteous to those around you and park with your headlights off. Use caution when approaching the display. Be aware of all the guests viewing the show. Guests have been seen walking outside with hot cider, hot coffee, and donating. Due to the high voltage displays, you are asked to stay on the sidewalks at all times and do not enter the display.

Additional information at www.christmasinwadena.com Merry Christmas.