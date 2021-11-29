All are invited to the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center’s annual winter fundraiser, happening this year at the New York Mills City Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m.

After taking 2020 off, the center is excited to connect with community once again. This event is held during the community's Christmas Tree Festival.

The fundraiser will feature opportunities to connect, create and cultivate the arts, including pay-to-play creative activities to bring out the artist in you, as well as a live auction, quilt raffle drawing, wine tasting by Mills Liquors, Winter Gifts featuring Minnesota artists and makers, and an online auction kick-off.

Creative activities are:

Holiday floral door swag make-and-take, led by Christina Kickhafer of Red Barn Greenhouse ($15 fee)

Holiday cocktails with mixologist Cassie Hahn of Great Plains Hospitality ($20 fee);

Zero waste gift wrapping with Cedar Walters of Otter Tail Co. Solid Waste ($5 fee),

Precious Plastics ornament making with Erik and Barb Peterson ($10 fee).

Do all four creative activities for $45. Call 218-385-3339 to reserve spots, register online at kulcher.org or sign up at the event.

The live auction by Perala Bros. Auctioneers will have items such as vintage Liberty Theater chairs, an at-home Italian cooking experience with Delfi Ciampi of Italian Made Easy, a one-of-a-kind Pam Robinson hand-painted telephone bench, and more. It will start at 7 p.m.

Raffle tickets for a handmade Minnesota quilt by Mellie Peach are available at the center for $5. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the event, and the winner will be drawn following the live auction (need not be present to win).

The online auction will begin Dec. 1 with artist-made goods, vintage treasures, children’s items and more. The auction is virtual; selected items will be on-hand for viewing at the event. View the items and make bids online at 32auctions.com/CCWinterAuction2021. The online auction is from Dec. 1-10, and items are to be picked up at the center on Dec. 11.

COVID safety guidelines will be observed.