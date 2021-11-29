The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is presenting the Ring of Kerry holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Ring of Kerry is a bursting with energy Irish music group that captures the hearts of listeners. The group takes its name from a craggy drive in southwestern County Kerry, Ireland, according to a Cultural Center news release. Their Celtic music is played with a heart much closer to its American home of Minnesota.

Ring of Kerry plays Irish music on a variety of Celtic instruments, including whistles, flutes, guitar, hammered dulcimer, fiddle and bodhran. The five musicians sing and play several instruments. The band and their musical specialties include Paul Cotton–percussionist and founder, Paul Imholte–the musical stringman, Charlie Roth–storyteller and songwriter, Emma Nistler–singer and flutist, and Cristina Seaborn–fiddle player extraordinaire. Two Irish dancers will join the show at the Cultural Center.

Light snacks and cash bar available. Adult tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door and students are $5. You can buy tickets online at kulcher.org, call 218-385-3339 to reserve or stop by the Center.

COVID safety guidelines are observed. For this final month of 2021, in the midst of the holiday season, the Center's board and staff respectfully request that all attendees wear masks in order to keep people safe and healthy. Please stay home if you are ill. Full refunds will be given if you are unable to attend due to illness.

