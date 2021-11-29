Tune in and donate to the Radiothon to End Child Abuse on Dec. 2. The broadcast will include updates on what is being done in surrounding communities to end child abuse. The Radiothon is supported by KWAD 920 AM, K-106 105.9 FM and the FAN 1430 AM.

Holiday music will ring loud and clear for all to hear at the Ring of Kerry holiday concert on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the New York Mills Cultural Center. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door and $5 for students. Mask wearing is requested.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Deer hunter banquet from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Verndale Community Center.

Spend the day in Ottertail for the Otter Dazzle festivities with cookie decorating, crafts, visiting Santa and a Christmas tree lighting followed by fireworks at the Ottertail Community Center and City Park.

Free classic Christmas matinees at the Cozy Theatre showing "Elf" at noon and 2 p.m. for kids. You can drop off your kids while doing some Christmas shopping in town.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Come out to the Light it Up block party at Epicenter Church on Dec. 5 for activities and lighting the nativity. The joyful fun is hosted in the church's parking lot at 119 SE 1st Street from 4:30-6 p.m.

Take in the delights of a Scandinavian Christmas with Ross Sutter, Marya Hart and Cheryl Paschke at 1 p.m. Scandinavian Dancers, Adi and Christian Press will complete the cast for this show, which ends with dancing around the Christmas tree. The free show is in the middle/high school's Robertson Theatre. Masks are requested.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

First Tuesday dance from 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena VFW. Everyone is welcome.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Don't forget the holidays are also about giving, and the community is invited to help those less fortunate receive a Christmas meal and gifts through the Empty Stocking Fund. The Wadena Empty Stocking Talent Program is from 7-10 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the middle/high school commons and broadcast on 920 KWAD. Donations are accepted during the event. They can also be mailed to Wadena Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 543, Wadena, MN 56482 or drop off at any of the local Tree Trimmer sites.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.

Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is Christmas and the caller is Myron Hollatz.



Saturday, Dec. 11

Wadena Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St Ann’s Church. The Wadena Farmers Market, St. Ann’s Church, and local sellers will have fall veggies, baked and canned goods, maple syrup, fresh greenery arrangements, crafts, etc. Lunch and refreshments available. Free admission.

