The holiday season is getting a little bit brighter as Burlington Northern Park will shine on through the night for the first time this season on Sunday evening, Nov. 21. You can come out to the lighting ceremony from 6-7 p.m. with water, hot chocolate, coffee and cider from the Wadena Chamber of Commerce to keep you warm.

The lights will burst into their full glory at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Volunteers added lights to the park for the second consecutive year after a period when the city no longer did the lights display. Along with Dan Sartell, Ron Greiman, Luther Nervig and Wadena-Deer Creek students, Todd-Wadena Electric, Legacy Power and the city of Wadena also helped set up the lights this year.

"Everything's gotta be above eye level so when you look at the park, you are covered in lights, that's the plan," Nervig said when the lights went up on Nov. 3.