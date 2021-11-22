Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25
- The 31st annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner serves from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Ann's Parish Center. This free meal is drive up and delivery only. Traditional Thanksgiving meal at no charge. They do accept donations of non-perishable food items of cash for the food shelf. Call 218-631-4042 to volunteer or 218-631-2617 to request a delivered meal.
- The Wadena City Library will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day. They will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 27, for normal Saturday hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Wadena Pioneer Journal will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
- Get in the holiday spirit with the Christmas in Wadena light show at 414 SW Third St. You can start on Thanksgiving and on through Jan. 1 on Mondays to Thursdays from 5:30-9 p.m. and Fridays to Sundays from 5:30–10 p.m.
Enjoy 30 minutes of holiday songs and lights at the Hewitt Holiday House show at 515 N Main Street, Hewitt. On Sundays to Thursdays the show runs from 5-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
- The New York Mills Christmas Tree Festival kicks off in the City Hall Ballroom. The first day includes Christmas tree viewing from 5-8 p.m., music, a bake sale and chili and chowder feed. The festival continues through Dec. 4. The full schedule is available on the New York Mills Civic & Commerce Facebook page and the city website.
Saturday, Nov. 27
- The Christmas Festival has loads of craft shopping, telling Santa your wish list, sleigh rides and local entertainment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at WDC Elementary. Admission is $2 for the day, or $1 with a non-perishable food item.
Make sure to stop by "Santa's Workshop" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by the WDC REACH program, which allows children age 5-11 to purchase gifts at reasonable prices for their parents or other family members.
Monday, Nov. 29
The Wadena Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE., Wadena, from noon to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
- The Wadena Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE., Wadena, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tri-County Health Care free lunch and learn about chiropractic services. The event is at St. Ann's Parish Hall from noon to 1 p.m.
- Play bingo for books at the New York Mills City Ballroom from 5-6 p.m. All ages are welcome and it is free to play.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Deer hunter banquet from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Verndale Community Center.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Motley United Methodist Church free community breakfast served from 8 - 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. The church is located at 847 3rd Ave South in Motley.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.