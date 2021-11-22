The holiday spirit is ready to be shared across the area. You can get your shopping, Christmas cookies, light shows, Santa photos, Christmas decorations, music, crafts and giving options locally.

Wadena

The Christmas in Wadena animated light show is sure to light up your holiday spirit at 414 SW Third St. You can start on Thanksgiving and on through Jan. 1 on Mondays to Thursdays from 5:30-9 p.m. and Fridays to Sundays from 5:30–10 p.m. You'll be singing "Joy to the World" and in awe of the "Celtic Carol." As a bonus for those in the Wadena area, you can tune into the 24/7 "Holiday Happiness" radio at 88.1 FM.

Nov. 26, 27

Start off your holiday shopping at Studio 22 with local artists and vendors selling furniture and decor, wood mosaic wall art, handmade clay earrings, graphic clothing, hand poured candles and Norwex grab-n-go gifts. You can shop these great gift ideas on Nov. 26-27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 123 S Jefferson Street.

Nov. 27

Continue the shopping extravaganza at the Christmas Festival for loads of craft shopping, telling Santa your wish list, sleigh rides and local entertainment on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at WDC Elementary. Admission is $2 for the day, or $1 with a non-perishable food item.

Make sure to stop by "Santa's Workshop" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by the WDC REACH program, which allows children age 5-11 to purchase gifts at reasonable prices for their parents or other family members.

You'll also want to make sure to stop by the Weihnacht‘s market, a European style Christmas market, hosted by Oma's Bread on Nov. 27 from 2-6 p.m. Look for lots of tasty treats to start your sugar overload.

Dec. 2

Tune in and donate to the Radiothon to End Child Abuse on Dec. 2. The broadcast will include updates on what is being done in surrounding communities to end child abuse. The Radiothon is supported by KWAD 920 AM, K-106 105.9 FM and the FAN 1430 AM.

Dec. 5

Come out to the Light it Up block party at Epicenter Church on Dec. 5 for activities and lighting the nativity. The joyful fun is hosted in the church's parking lot at 119 SE 1st Street from 4:30-6 p.m.

Take in the delights of a Scandinavian Christmas with Ross Sutter, Marya Hart and Cheryl Paschke as they share a rollicking collection of Scandinavian and American holiday tunes on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. Scandinavian Dancers, Adi and Christian Press will complete the cast for this show, which ends with dancing around the Christmas tree. The free show is in the middle/high school's Robertson Theatre.

Dec. 8

Don't forget the holidays are also about giving, and the community is invited to help those less fortunate receive a Christmas meal and gifts through the Empty Stocking Fund. The Wadena Empty Stocking Talent Program is from 7-10 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the middle/high school commons and broadcast on 920 KWAD. Donations are accepted during the event. They can also be mailed to Wadena Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 543, Wadena, MN 56482 or drop off at any of the local Tree Trimmer sites.

New York Mills

Merrily make your way through the Candy Land Christmas Tree Festival at the New York Mills City Hall Ballroom from Nov. 26-Dec. 4. Throughout the days bringing you closer to Christmas, you can enjoy Christmas music, a bake sale, photos with Santa, cookie decorating, horse drawn rides and dancing. Admission is a free will offering. The full schedule is available on the New York Mills Civic & Commerce Facebook page and the city website.

Dec. 1

You can also make your own ornament with the Lakes Area Plastic Lab at an Ornament Workshop with Erik Peterson during the tree festival. Head to the New York Mills City Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 6–8 p.m.

Dec. 2

Holiday music will ring loud and clear for all to hear at the Ring of Kerry holiday concert on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center. The group plays Irish music on a variety of Celtic instruments, and Irish dancers will also perform. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door and $5 for students. Mask wearing is requested.

Dec. 21

The music festivities continue with the Longest Night Music Festival on Dec. 21 from 7-10 p.m. as a way to celebrate the winter solstice and the season of light coming. The free event featuring local musicians is at the Cultural Center.

Hewitt

Enjoy 30 minutes of holiday songs and lights at the delightful Hewitt Holiday House show. You can catch the show at 515 N Main Street, Hewitt from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve. On Sundays to Thursdays the show runs from 5-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m. Donations are welcome for the Bertha Area Food Shelf. You can follow Hewitt Holiday House on Facebook for weather-related updates.

Ottertail

Nov. 27

Get in your Christmas list early with a visit to Santa and his elf on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Soda Shop and Lollipops. From noon to 3 p.m., you can take photos with Santa, have delightful refreshments and shop holiday decor.

Dec. 4

Looking for a sparkling good time? Head to the Otter Dazzle on Saturday, Dec. 4 for a day of cookie decorating, crafts, visiting Santa and a Christmas tree lighting followed by fireworks at the Ottertail Community Center and City Park. The full schedule is available on the Perham Focus website.