The Lakes Area Precious Plastic Lab is partnering with artists to design three holiday ornament designs that will be used for area events and in the Plastic Lab.

The LAP Plastic Lab provided design criteria to area artists for the project earlier this fall. Designs submitted by Nancy Valentine, Erik Peterson and Naomi Schliesman were chosen to be turned into injection molds to make unique holiday ornaments.

There are multiple opportunities this fall and winter to make your own holiday ornament designed by these local artists:

Ornament Workshop with project partner Pope/Douglas Solid Waste

Saturday, Nov. 20 from 2–4 p.m. at 2115 Jefferson Street in Alexandria

Ornament Workshop with Erik Peterson at the New York Mills Christmas Tree Festival

Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 6–8 p.m. at the New York Mills City Hall Ballroom (fee)

Ornament Workshops in partnership with Naomi Schliesman and the Kaddatz Galleries:

Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1–4 p.m. — Over the River Festival at the Kaddatz in Fergus Falls

Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6–8 p.m. — December Adult Art Class at the Kaddatz in Fergus Falls (fee)

Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. — December Youth Art Class at the Kaddatz in Fergus Falls (fee)

Visit kaddatzgalleries.org/monthly-art-classes to register for the Adult and Youth Art Classes.

For more information about the Lakes Area Precious Plastic Lab, visit ottertailcountymn.us/lakes-area-precious-plastic-mix-workspace or facebook.com/groups/lakesareapreciousplastic.