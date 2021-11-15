With over 4,000 locations open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project, the Wadena Alliance Church is a host site during National Collection Week, Nov. 15–22.

The shoebox gifts include school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys for children worldwide. You can pick up a shoebox to fill during business hours at the church office.

The church is located at 1428 Jefferson Street South. You can drop off the shoeboxes on the following days and times:

Monday, Nov. 15 from 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 9-11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Nov. 18 from Noon-2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19 from 2-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9-11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21 from 8-10:30 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 22 from 8-10 a.m.

Gift suggestions are also listed on the church website.