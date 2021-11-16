Thursday, Nov. 18

  • Take in the wonderful "Wizard of Oz" with the Wadena-Deer Creek Drama department. Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in Memorial Auditorium.

Friday, Nov. 19

  • Wadena Firefighters Bingo from 7-9 p.m. at the Wadena Elementary School.
  • Bertha-Hewitt drama students perform "Arsenic and Old Lace" at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday along with a dinner show at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the '53 gym. Tickets are available in the district office.

Monday, Nov. 22

"Rural by Choice" screening and discussion at the New York Mills Public Library at 6:30 p.m. The film explores Cory Hepola's roots in Otter Tail County and examining why folks choose to live in rural places. Preregistration is requested at 218-385-2436.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Eve community meal at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills from 4-6 p.m. with a service at 6:30 p.m. The meal includes turkey or ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, glazed carrots, dinner roll and pumpkin dessert at no charge. Donations are accepted. You can call Karen at 218-385-2772 or 218-298-2214 for a delivered meal.

Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25

  • The 31st annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner serves from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Ann's Parish Center. This free meal is drive up and delivery only. Traditional Thanksgiving meal at no charge. They do accept donations of non-perishable food items of cash for the food shelf. Call 218-631-4042 to volunteer or 218-631-2617 to request a delivered meal.
  • The Wadena City Library will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day. They will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 27, for normal Saturday hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • The Wadena Pioneer Journal will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Standing dates

  • Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
  • Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
  • Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
  • Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
  • Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
  • Motley United Methodist Church free community breakfast served from 8 - 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. The church is located at 847 3rd Ave South in Motley.
  • Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
  • Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
  • Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.