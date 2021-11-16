Take in the wonderful "Wizard of Oz" with the Wadena-Deer Creek Drama department. Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in Memorial Auditorium.

Friday, Nov. 19

Wadena Firefighters Bingo from 7-9 p.m. at the Wadena Elementary School.

Bertha-Hewitt drama students perform "Arsenic and Old Lace" at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday along with a dinner show at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the '53 gym. Tickets are available in the district office.

Monday, Nov. 22

"Rural by Choice" screening and discussion at the New York Mills Public Library at 6:30 p.m. The film explores Cory Hepola's roots in Otter Tail County and examining why folks choose to live in rural places. Preregistration is requested at 218-385-2436.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Eve community meal at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills from 4-6 p.m. with a service at 6:30 p.m. The meal includes turkey or ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, glazed carrots, dinner roll and pumpkin dessert at no charge. Donations are accepted. You can call Karen at 218-385-2772 or 218-298-2214 for a delivered meal.

Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25

The 31st annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner serves from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Ann's Parish Center. This free meal is drive up and delivery only. Traditional Thanksgiving meal at no charge. They do accept donations of non-perishable food items of cash for the food shelf. Call 218-631-4042 to volunteer or 218-631-2617 to request a delivered meal.

The Wadena City Library will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day. They will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 27, for normal Saturday hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wadena Pioneer Journal will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Standing dates