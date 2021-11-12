The time of year has come once again to consider how the community can help those less fortunate have a plentiful Christmas.

The Empty Stocking Fund helped 246 families receive a Christmas meal and 626 children received Christmas gifts from funds raised by the Empty Stocking Fund. This fund reaches families in Menahga, Sebeka, Verndale, Bertha-Hewitt and the Wadena area.

The 95th annual Wadena Empty Stocking Talent Program will be held from 7-10 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School commons area. Come see it in person or listen to local radio station 920 KWAD.

Donations are accepted during the event. They can also be mailed to Wadena Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 543, Wadena, MN 56482 or drop off at any of the Tree Trimmer sites.

Tree Trimmer sites include:

Central Minnesota Credit Union, 1776 Clothing Company, Hometown Crafts, Merickel's Ace Hardware, West Central Telephone in Sebeka and Menahga, Wadena Pioneer Journal and Wadena State Bank in Wadena, Bluffton and Deer Creek.