On a day celebrating what veterans have given to each of us, community members at Bertha-Hewitt Schools gathered to pause and remember the sacrifices made by veterans in our communities, state and country.

While thanking members of the United States military who served, are serving and those who have passed away, veterans and school members spoke about the courage veterans have in defending honor, duty and country.

“Give us the freedom to walk, to breathe, to love, to cherish,” said Butch Rice, Bertha American Legion William Larson Post 366 member, in prayer about veterans. “When we look at veterans, what do we see? Lord Jesus, we see you in them because first you were the one that was sent to serve every human being. And now we are still called to serve, as veterans, our brothers and sisters.”

Students from seventh to 12th grade also participated in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Elmer Goche Post 3922 Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests along with students from Wadena-Deer Creek, Verndale, Staples-Motley and Sebeka. Seventh grader Gabrielle Knoll placed first amongst Bertha-Hewitt students and first amongst area schools, which moves her onto the next competition for the VFW’s sixth district.

In her essay, Knoll noted responsible independence, respectful diversity and reverent patriotism as the ways to be a good American. She said depending on one another, respecting the government, embracing different ethnicities and people’s strengths and showing patriotism without being harmful toward other countries is important.

“I think showing these attributes will make you and I great Americans,” Knoll said. “I believe if we do this we can change the world for the better.”

Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War and the wars in the Middle East were represented. Lieutenant Colonel (retired) David Goetze said service members continue their vigilance to protect Americans. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and transferred to the Minnesota National Guard, and had many leader and instructor positions. Goetze lives in the Hewitt area, is a Wadena Veterans Park committee member and works as a substitute teacher at the Bertha-Hewitt schools.

With a range of duties, Goetze said military members serve on planes, ships and on the ground as infantrymen, tankers, engineers, mechanics and personnel support.

“It is to them, the ones that set aside their personal wants and ambitions, who made the sacrifices, endured the heat, the cold, the time without family in foreign lands, away to ensure our life and liberty, this sacrifice we celebrate on Veterans Day,” Goetze said. “We do not fight for ourselves, we fight for the people that cannot fight for themselves and the freedoms and the opportunities we have here are not by choice or by chance.”

Today, service members are volunteers, and what makes the United States military incredible, as Goetze said. He added that people don't have to enlist in the military to serve the country, people can serve and volunteer in the community.

“So here’s to our country’s heroes; they’re a cut above the rest,” sixth grader Aislinn Brown recited from a poem by Joanna Fuchs. “Let’s give the honor that is due to our country’s very best.”