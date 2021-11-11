The Economic Alliance is hosting an e-commerce panel for rural artists and makers with Five Wings Arts Council and Springboard for the Arts . The free, online event is on Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Attendees will hear from artists in Central Minnesota who use a variety of popular e-commerce platforms such as Etsy, Shopify and Square. The artists will share how they got started, demystify topics like shipping, sales tax and promotion, and speak to the challenges and opportunities in running an e-commerce business in a rural community, according to a news release from the Economic Alliance.

Leading the panel will be Andy Sturdevant, artist resource director with Springboard for the Arts. Springboard is an economic and community development organization for artists. Their mission is to cultivate vibrant communities by connecting artists with the skills, information, and services they need to make a living and a life.

To register, visit springboardforthearts.org/events/ecommerce-panel-for-rural-artists-makers/.