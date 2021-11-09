During the auction, community members bid on baskets filled with holiday themed items prepared by area businesses, community organizations and Tri-County departments. All funds go to the TCHC Auxiliary to make an impact for patients and staff, according to a news release from Tri-County.

Due to the continued prevalence of COVID-19 and space restrictions, the auction will be held virtually in 2021. Website bidding will begin on Nov. 26. Final bids need to be placed by 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Tri-County encourages everyone to participate. The deadline for baskets is Nov. 24. Baskets can be dropped off at the information desk in the Wadena Clinic.

A live remote showcase of the auction items will take place on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Additionally, participants will be able to purchase raffle tickets to enter them in a drawing for a prize basket. The value of the prize basket ranges from $100 to $300. The auction will also feature a wine pull where participants can purchase a random bottle of wine for $10. The randomly selected wine bottle can have a value from $3 to $18.

The Holiday Auxiliary Auction is a free event. Participants will be able to view the baskets and watch the live showcase at no cost.

The auction site can be accessed at one.bidpal.net/tchc/welcome.

The TCHC Auxiliary focuses on community health and education. Funds raised help provide equipment and tools for facilities across the region.