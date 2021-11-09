Tri-County Health Care will again host their Auxiliary Auction virtually.
During the auction, community members bid on baskets filled with holiday themed items prepared by area businesses, community organizations and Tri-County departments. All funds go to the TCHC Auxiliary to make an impact for patients and staff, according to a news release from Tri-County.
Due to the continued prevalence of COVID-19 and space restrictions, the auction will be held virtually in 2021. Website bidding will begin on Nov. 26. Final bids need to be placed by 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Tri-County encourages everyone to participate. The deadline for baskets is Nov. 24. Baskets can be dropped off at the information desk in the Wadena Clinic.
A live remote showcase of the auction items will take place on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Additionally, participants will be able to purchase raffle tickets to enter them in a drawing for a prize basket. The value of the prize basket ranges from $100 to $300. The auction will also feature a wine pull where participants can purchase a random bottle of wine for $10. The randomly selected wine bottle can have a value from $3 to $18.
The Holiday Auxiliary Auction is a free event. Participants will be able to view the baskets and watch the live showcase at no cost.
The auction site can be accessed at one.bidpal.net/tchc/welcome.
The TCHC Auxiliary focuses on community health and education. Funds raised help provide equipment and tools for facilities across the region.