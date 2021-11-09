Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is Veterans Day and the caller is John Bittner.

Free Veterans Day dinner for veterans and their spouses at the Wadena VFW from 4-6 p.m.

Wadena-Deer Creek Veterans Day event is virtual

The Wadena-Deer Creek School will host a virtual Veterans Day program again this year. The program will be released on the Wadena-Deer Creek Facebook page and the Wadena-Deer Creek web page. (www.wdc2155.k12.mn.us) at 10 a.m., Nov. 11.

Verndale Veterans Day breakfast and program

The Verndale School will hold a Veterans Day program at 9:30 a.m. in the new gym.

A breakfast to honor our veterans will be served at 8:30 a.m. in the cafeteria. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, caramel roll, orange juice, milk and coffee. The band and choir will perform, essays will be recited by our high school students, and veteran Mark Anson will be the honored speaker. All veterans and guests are invited to join us for breakfast and the program. Please call the school at 445-5184 if you plan to attend.

Bertha-Hewitt

The Bertha-Hewitt Veterans Day program is at 10 a.m. All veterans and the public are welcome to attend the program in the 2000 gym at the school.

Staples-Motley

Join in honoring veterans with a breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the elementary school and a program starting at 10 a.m. at the middle/high school main gym. The program includes paver dedications for the Veterans Park, band and choir performances, a student speech from the VFW "Voice of Democracy" winner and keynote speaker Wes Budke, retired secret service agent. For more information, call 218-894-5400 or visit isd2170.k12.mn.us.

Sebeka

The Sebeka School invites the public to an Americanism program at 9 a.m. in the high school gym. The program features band and choir, Reece Petersen's "Voice of Democracy" speech, presentations by third and sixth graders, kindergarteners leading the pledge and a patriotic sing-a-long.

New York Mills

A public program at the New York Mills school gym starts at 10 a.m. to highlight veterans. The student winners of the Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests will share their essays and the band and choir will perform. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3289 and Auxiliary will also share a skit about the "Buddy Poppy Lady" with kindergarten through fifth grade students at 9 a.m. A light lunch for veterans and their families at the New York Mills VFW will follow the second program.

Friday, Nov. 12

Deer hunting crafting weekend at the Pizza Ranch from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Cost is $5 with a limit of 30 people. Call Hometown Crafts at 218-631-3141 or stop in to reserve a spot.

Preschool story time for 3-5 year olds at the New York Mills Public Library at 10:15 a.m. Come to hear stories about dentist and teeth, make a craft and enjoy other fun activities. Preregistration is encouraged by calling 218-385-2436.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Grinch Christmas weekend in Ottertail; you can get your picture taken with the Grinch and Cindy Lou at the Soda Shop and Lollipops from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate the season with Buddy the Elf in downtown Wadena on Saturday morning.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Take a tour of the Wadena Super One grocery store from 1-2 p.m. with Tri-County Health Care dietitians to learn how to pack your shopping cart with nutritious food that won't trim your wallet.

Learn and sample cheese and wine pairings at the New York Mills Cultural Center. The event also includes a preview of the Artist Bazaar. Tickets are available on kulcher.org for $30.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Take in the wonderful "Wizard of Oz" with the Wadena-Deer Creek Drama department. Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in Memorial Auditorium.

Trivia Night at Mills Liquor starting at 7 p.m. with up to 12 teams. Preregister and pay the participation fee for your team of four at the New York Mills Public Library.

Friday, Nov. 19

Wadena Firefighters Bingo from 7-9 p.m. at the Wadena Elementary School.

Bertha-Hewitt drama students perform "Arsenic and Old Lace" at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday along with a dinner show at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the '53 gym. Tickets are available in the district office.

Standing dates