The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Wadena, Anoka, Carlton, Itasca, Pine and St. Louis counties. The 10 parcels for sale include recreational and lakeshore properties as well as a 7.7 acre property with commercial development potential.

Wadena County has two parcels for sale in the rural and recreational property category. The first parcel of 39.5 acres is southwest of Nimrod along the Red Eye River. The parcel has timber including high ground pine and lowland hardwoods. There is no legal access to the parcel. The minimum bid is $31,000.

The second parcel of about 80 acres is southeast of Menahga. The parcel consists of lowland Tamarack. The parcel has access from 149th Avenue. The minimum bid is $55,500.

The DNR sells land at public auction in accordance with state statutes. This December’s online auction is in partnership with MinnBid, the Minnesota Department of Administration’s Surplus Services online auction website. Bidding on properties requires registering for an account on the MinnBid website. Properties will be available for online bidding Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Interested bidders can visit mndnr.gov/landsale to obtain property data sheets, terms and conditions of sale, and instructions for participating in the MinnBid system. You can call 651-259-5432, 888-646-6367 or email min.landsale@state.mn.us with questions about a specific property.

The DNR’s land sales help the department optimize its land holdings and meet its responsibility to maximize recreational, conservation and economic opportunities for the state, according to a DNR news release. Public lands provide support for natural resource-based economies, outdoor recreation opportunities, ecological benefits like clean air and water and critical habitat for wildlife and rare plant species.

Selling land allows the DNR to remove land from its portfolio that is no longer meeting primary management objectives. Depending on the type of land sold, revenue from sales may go to the School Trust or provide funds to allow the DNR to invest in other, high priority land acquisitions, according to the release.

People interested in public land sales can subscribe to receive emails about the land sale and future public land auctions.