Though it was cold, breezy and snowy, Ottertail community members warmly wished one another a Happy Halloween at holiday events happening around town on Oct. 31.

People dressed up as firefighters, crayons, soldiers, ninjas, unicorns and more made quick trips around the Ottertail Community Center parking lot before braving the cold hayride for even more candy.

With big smiles, Bob and Stephanie Jensen handed out candy to hayride attendees at their Halloween House. The Jensens said they love seeing the kids get excited about the holiday, and they love decorating for Halloween.

Inside the community center, pumpkin and cookie decorating also warmed up families.