Though it was cold, breezy and snowy, Ottertail community members warmly wished one another a Happy Halloween at holiday events happening around town on Oct. 31.
People dressed up as firefighters, crayons, soldiers, ninjas, unicorns and more made quick trips around the Ottertail Community Center parking lot before braving the cold hayride for even more candy.
With big smiles, Bob and Stephanie Jensen handed out candy to hayride attendees at their Halloween House. The Jensens said they love seeing the kids get excited about the holiday, and they love decorating for Halloween.
Inside the community center, pumpkin and cookie decorating also warmed up families.
Carrie Johnson, and her spider, joined the trunk-or-treat fun for the first time with candy, Smucker's Uncrustables and chocolate milk. Ottertail community members have hosted the event for the last several years.
Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
Families load up for a hayride to the Halloween House in Ottertail on Oct. 31, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
With a love for Halloween and Christmas decorating, Bob and Stephanie Jensen of Ottertail show off their spooky, spidery and skeleton-filled yard to hayrides full of visitors on Oct. 31, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
Brody Lohse and Madison Lohse add decorative flairs to their pumpkins on Oct. 31, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal
Benjamin Lambert quickly searches for his perfect pumpkin in the warmth of the Ottertail Community Center on Oct. 31, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell / Pioneer Journal