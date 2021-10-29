Halloween events kicked off in Wadena with a frightening good time at the Wadena-Deer Creek student council event in the elementary school parking lot.

The fun included trunk-or-treats and games. Trick-or-treating commenced at Wadena businesses Friday afternoon.

Wadena and surrounding communities are bustling with more chances to go "boo" Saturday and Sunday. Keep an eye out for more little ones as they go in search of fun and treats.

Here are more places for fun this weekend:





Halloween Eve Saturday, Oct. 30

New York Mills Community Halloween Party

Meander indoors and outdoors at the Cultural Center for a kids Halloween party on Oct. 30 from 12-3 p.m. There will be crafts and games. Continue the fun and games at Mills Lanes with $2 bowling and free shoe rentals for students kindergarten through 12th grade.

Staples Fall Fest

Your one stop shop for all fall activities is on Oct. 30 at Pine Grove Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin pie eating contest, hay rides, a pumpkin patch, bounce house, face painting, kids activities and a chili cook-off.

Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31

Epicenter Church in Wadena

Candy Crush Night: Sunday, Oct. 31, starting at 5:30 pm. This free community event includes decorated trunks, carnival games, lots of candy, and some prizes for both kids and adults! This will all be taking place in the Epicenter Church parking lot as well as throughout the building. The church is located at 119 SE 1st St., Wadena.

St. John Lutheran Church

Trunk or Treat: Bring the kids out to this event for candy and fun from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween. The church is located at 710 Franklin Ave SW, Wadena.

Southbrook Baptist Church

Trunk or treat with games from 4-5:30 p.m. at Southbrook Baptist. The church is located at 1842 SW 2nd St., Wadena.

Verndale Family Life Church

Head out for a fun time with friends, games and winning candy at the Verndale Family Life Church fall festival. The festival from 5-7 p.m. on Halloween.

Bertha-Hewitt Community Halloween Party

The Bertha-Hewitt Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) is hosting a community party from 1 to 4 p.m. in Bertha-Hewitt School's 2000 Gym. Activities to include carnival-style games, a coloring contest, guess the weight of the Great Pumpkin, prizes, candy, trinkets, music and oodles of spooktacular fun!

Open to children 12 and under, they must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or grandparent. No scary or inappropriate costumes. Families are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for local food shelves as their FREE admission. Bertha-Hewitt high school students from athletics, activities and clubs will be running the carnival-style games.

Ottertail community event

You'll be able to load up on candy on Oct. 31 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Ottertail Community Center. Don't forget the pumpkin and cookie decorating plus a hayride shuttle to the "Halloween House" for even more treats.

New York Mills trunk or treat

Family fun and more candy at the New York Mills trunk or treat in the county building parking lot from 4-6:30 p.m.