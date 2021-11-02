Friday, Nov. 5
- The Thrilling Tale of the Three Musketeers performed by the Verndale drama department at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Shows are in the Ted Masog Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and 3 years old and under are free.
- Chris Koza concert starting at 7:30 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door and $5 for students. For advance tickets, visit kulcher.org or call 218-385-3339.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Motley United Methodist Church free community breakfast served from 8 - 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. The church is located at 847 3rd Ave South in Motley.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.