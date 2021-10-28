The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is hosting Chris Koza in concert at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5.

Koza is a performing artist who utilizes his comforting and raw vocals to sway you into his compositions, according to a Cultural Center news release. A composer and performer, originally from the Pacific Northwest, Koza enjoys Minnesota's music scene that compliments his roots in folk, country and rock’ n’ roll music.

Born out of folk, country, storytelling and rock ’n roll, Koza both honors and builds on Americana music traditions by incorporating a unique pop-music sensibility, subtle synthesizers, rich harmonies and imaginative production choices.

He and his band, Rogue Valley, were in New York Mills in September 2019 for a week-long residency, where they spent time in local schools, senior care facilities, workshops at the Cultural Center and breweries connecting with local residents. Everyone who worked with Koza and his band spoke highly of the experience.

Tickets to the concert are $10 in advance or $12 at the door (members get a $2 discount); students $5. To get advance tickets, visit kulcher.org, call 218-385-3339 or stop by during open hours. Cash bar and light snacks available.

COVID safety guidelines observed. If you are not well, please stay home. The Cultural Center respectfully requests unvaccinated visitors wear masks. For fully vaccinated visitors, masks are optional.