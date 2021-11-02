The Wadena-Deer Creek School will host a virtual Veterans Day program again this year. The program will be released on the Wadena-Deer Creek Facebook page and the Wadena-Deer Creek web page. (www.wdc2155.k12.mn.us) at 10 a.m., Nov. 11.

Verndale Veterans Day breakfast and program

The Verndale School will hold a Veterans Day program at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, in the new gym.

A breakfast to honor our veterans will be served at 8:30 a.m. in the cafeteria. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, caramel roll, orange juice, milk and coffee. The band and choir will perform, essays will be recited by our high school students, and veteran Mark Anson will be the honored speaker. All veterans and guests are invited to join us for breakfast and the program. Please call the school at 445-5184 if you plan to attend.

Menahga

The Menahga Veterans Day program is scheduled for 9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Menahga school gym.

Bertha-Hewitt

The Bertha-Hewitt Veterans Day program is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. All veterans and the public are welcome to attend the program in the 2000 gym at the school.

Staples-Motley

Join in honoring veterans with a breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the elementary school and a program starting at 10 a.m. at the middle/high school main gym. The program includes paver dedications for the Veterans Park, band and choir performances, a student speech from the VFW "Voice of Democracy" winner and keynote speaker Wes Budke, retired secret service agent. For more information, call 218-894-5400 or visit isd2170.k12.mn.us.

Sebeka

With a focus on veterans, American education and patriotic moments of significance, the Sebeka School invites the public to an Americanism program at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 in the high school gym. The program features band and choir, Reece Petersen's "Voice of Democracy" speech, presentations by third and sixth graders, kindergarteners leading the pledge and a patriotic sing-a-long. The program also recognizes years of service of school employees.

New York Mills

A public program at the New York Mills school gym starts at 10 a.m. to highlight veterans. The student winners of the Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests will share their essays and the band and choir will perform. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3289 and Auxiliary will also share a skit about the "Buddy Poppy Lady" with kindergarten through fifth grade students at 9 a.m. A light lunch for veterans and their families at the New York Mills VFW will follow the second program.

State of Minnesota Veterans Day event to be virtual again

The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day Program will be held virtually again this year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A 30-minute recorded program will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, on the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website at MinnesotaVeteran.org/VeteransDay2021. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) invites all Minnesotans to celebrate and honor the Veterans who have served our state and country.