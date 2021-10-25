You don't have to go far to find Halloween fun and in some cases all the fun is under one roof (or parking lot). Check out these area church, school and community versions of trick-or-treating.

Friday, Oct. 29

Both Wadena and Staples Chamber of Commerce departments have announced businesses will be handing candy from 3-5 p.m.

Sit back with your snacks and candy for “History Hauntings: Creepy Tales from Otter Tail County” with the Historical Society. You'll hear stories that are shocking, spine-tingling and bizarre, and go beyond the rumors to find out what really happened. are $10 for the online event at 8 p.m. For more information, call the Otter Tail County Historical Society at 218-736-6038.

The Halloween celebrations in Staples kick off with a magic show from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Staples Public Library, 122 NE 6th St. The free event includes magic, storytelling, puppetry and a lesson on just how much fun reading is.

WDC Student Council Trunk-or-Treat event will be held in the bus parking lot at the Elementary School between 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Halloween Eve Saturday, Oct. 30

New York Mills Community Halloween Party

Meander indoors and outdoors at the Cultural Center for a kids Halloween party on Oct. 30 from 12-3 p.m. There will be crafts and games. Continue the fun and games at Mills Lanes with $2 bowling and free shoe rentals for students kindergarten through 12th grade.

Staples Fall Fest

Your one stop shop for all fall activities is on Oct. 30 at Pine Grove Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin pie eating contest, hay rides, a pumpkin patch, bounce house, face painting, kids activities and a chili cook-off. Bust out your costumes too for prizes at Becks Burger Co's DJ & Dance Party at 9 p.m.

Drastic Measures Halloween Ball

Haunted Halloween Ball at Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena with costume prizes, games, appetizers, music and dancing from 6-11 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Wadena VFW Halloween Party

Come for two costume contests and a glow axe tournament at the Wadena VFW. The glow axe tournament and costume contest is from 6-11 p.m. and the VFW party is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31

Epicenter Church in Wadena

Candy Crush Night: Sunday, Oct. 31, starting at 5:30 pm. This free community event includes decorated trunks, carnival games, lots of candy, and some prizes for both kids and adults! This will all be taking place in the Epicenter Church parking lot as well as throughout the building. The church is located at 119 SE 1st St., Wadena.

St. John Lutheran Church

Trunk or Treat: Bring the kids out to this event for candy and fun from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween. The church is located at 710 Franklin Ave SW, Wadena.

Southbrook Baptist Church

Trunk or treat with games from 4-5:30 p.m. at Southbrook Baptist. The church is located at 1842 SW 2nd St., Wadena.

Verndale Family Life Church

Head out for a fun time with friends, games and winning candy at the Verndale Family Life Church fall festival. The festival from 5-7 p.m. on Halloween.

Bertha-Hewitt Community Halloween Party

The Bertha-Hewitt Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) is hosting a community party from 1 to 4 p.m. in Bertha-Hewitt School's 2000 Gym. Activities to include carnival-style games, a coloring contest, guess the weight of the Great Pumpkin, prizes, candy, trinkets, music and oodles of spooktacular fun!

Open to children 12 and under, they must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or grandparent. No scary or inappropriate costumes. Families are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for local food shelves as their FREE admission. Bertha-Hewitt high school students from athletics, activities and clubs will be running the carnival-style games.

Ottertail community event

You'll be able to load up on candy on Oct. 31 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Ottertail Community Center. Don't forget the pumpkin and cookie decorating plus a hayride shuttle to the "Halloween House" for even more treats.

New York Mills trunk or treat

Family fun and more candy at the New York Mills trunk or treat in the county building parking lot from 4-6:30 p.m.