Thursday, Oct. 28
Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is Halloween and the caller is Brian Freed.
Friday, Oct. 29
- Fear Factory Haunted House at the Wadena County Fairgrounds open from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 29, 30 and 31 Tickets are $10. Recommended for 10 years old and above.
- Load up on free treats from Staples businesses from 3-5 p.m.
- More treats on the street from Wadena businesses is from 3-5 p.m.
Haunted Hollow at Holst Acres in Staples from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 30. Tickets are $12 each. The haunted house is recommended for ages 13 years old and above.
Henning Haunted House from 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 30. Tickets are $5. The haunted house is recommended for ages 10 years old and above.
Wadena County Public Health flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 22 SE Dayton Ave. Call 218-631-7629 to make an appointment, ask questions or see about another appointment time. COVID-19 vaccine clinic is also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can register online at prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/0515262199.
Saturday, Oct. 30
- Free New York Mills Community Halloween Party from 12-3 p.m. with crafts and games at the Cultural Center. It is geared for kids 10 years old and younger.
- Staples fall fest at Pine Grove Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin pie eating contest, hay rides, a pumpkin patch, bounce house, face painting, kids activities and a chili cook-off.
- Haunted Halloween Ball at Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena with costume prizes, games, appetizers, music and dancing from 6-11 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.
Sunday, Oct. 31
- Come out to the Bertha-Hewitt school 200 gym for a spooktacular fun time. Kids 12 and under will enjoy carnival-style games, coloring contest, prizes, candy, trinkets and music. Youth must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or grandparent. Don't forget to wear your costume and bring a non perishable food item for the local food shelf.
Verndale Family Life Church fall festival from 5-7 p.m. Take in the candy and games.
Load up on candy from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Ottertail Community Center.
Family fun and more candy at the New York Mills trunk or treat in the county building parking lot from 4-6:30 p.m.
Trunk or treat with games from 4-5:30 p.m. at Southbrook Baptist Church in Wadena.
Epicenter candy crush event from 5:30-7 p.m. with carnival games, candy and prizes.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
First Tuesday dance from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Wadena VFW.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Motley United Methodist Church free community breakfast served from 8 - 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. The church is located at 847 3rd Ave South in Motley.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.