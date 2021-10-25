Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is Halloween and the caller is Brian Freed.

Friday, Oct. 29

Fear Factory Haunted House at the Wadena County Fairgrounds open from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 29, 30 and 31 Tickets are $10. Recommended for 10 years old and above.

Load up on free treats from Staples businesses from 3-5 p.m.

More treats on the street from Wadena businesses is from 3-5 p.m.

Haunted Hollow at Holst Acres in Staples from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 30. Tickets are $12 each. The haunted house is recommended for ages 13 years old and above.

Henning Haunted House from 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 30. Tickets are $5. The haunted house is recommended for ages 10 years old and above.