Kitchigami Regional Library invites community members to join award winning author, illustrator, musician, naturalist and wilderness guide Douglas Wood for his inspiring children’s program based on his book “Miss Little’s Gift.”

His popular and inspiration program motivates audiences to never give up, overcome challenges and teaches the vital importance of reading. The presentation is ideal for kids and families. The Wadena City Library is hosting Wood on Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. at the library.

Wood describes his school experiences as the worst reader in his class, contending with ADHD and dyslexia before anyone knew what those were, according to library news release. But he was lucky to have a special teacher who gave him the gift of books.

Now Wood is the creator of thirty four books with over 2.5 million copies in print, including classic children’s books like "Old Turtle" and "A Quiet Place."

This free program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. For additional presentation dates at Kitchigami Regional Libraries, visit krls.org.