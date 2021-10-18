Wadena Area Amateur Radio Club and Bertha-Hewitt Community Education will be offering a ham radio technician operator license class this fall at Bertha-Hewitt Public Schools.

The class will assist participants in acquiring a technician class amateur radio license from the Federal Communication Commission, according to a Bertha-Hewitt Schools news release. The class is designed for the beginner, with no electronics experience or background required. This class is geared for individuals high school age and older.

More specifically, the class will introduce information on the various activities that ham radio operators participate in, including assisting with communication for public service events, providing emergency communications during natural disasters, safeguarding communities as a Skywarn weather spotter, along with learning about how to use ham radios and related equipment. Participants will even learn about communicating with the International Space Station.

Classes will be held Monday evenings from 7 - 9 p.m. for seven weeks starting Nov. 29 to Jan. 10. Classes will be held in the FACS classroom at Bertha-Hewitt Public Schools.

Participants will be required to purchase a "Technician Class License Manual" prior to the class. Go to www.arrl.org or Amazon.com to order.

The class is free; however, registration is required by calling the Bertha-Hewitt Community Education office at (218) 924-3278 or register online at www.isd786.org.

Any questions about the class, contact Pastor Blake Rickbell at (218) 371-6266.