Blood drive scheduled from 2:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the Ottertail Community Center. Signup online at vitalant.org. The community center is located 103 South Lake Ave., in Ottertail.

Fear Factory Haunted House at the Wadena County Fairgrounds open from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22 and 23. Tickets are $10. Recommended for 10 years old and above.

Enjoy the Hewitt Holiday House Halloween light show from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 515 N Main St., Hewitt.

Friday, Oct. 22

Henning Haunted House from 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 23. Tickets are $5. The haunted house is recommended for ages 10 years old and above.

Otter Berry Farm night mazes (family friendly) from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kids 5-years-old and younger are free and 6+ are $10. Make sure to bring your own flashlight.

Crocus Hill Ghost Story performance at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The performance is recommended for teenagers and older. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Haunted Hollow at Holst Acres in Staples from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 23. Tickets are $12 each. The haunted house is recommended for ages 13 years old and above.

Wadena County Public Health flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 22 SE Dayton Ave. Call 218-631-7629 to make an appointment, ask questions or see about another appointment time. COVID-19 vaccine clinic is also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can register online at prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/5012519569.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Harvest Fest at Verndale Alliance Church starts at 6 p.m. "Good Old Gospel Music" by the Schimpps and Timbs starts at 7 p.m. No tickets needed, free-will offering. The event is located at 109 NW Brown Street.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Madhatters one-act play showcase starting at 7 p.m. at Wadena's Memorial Auditorium. Audiences will be voting in categories such as Best Show, Best Actor, Best Actress and more. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children 8 and under may attend for free.

Monday, Oct. 25

Kitchigami Regional Library invites you to join award winning author, illustrator, musician, naturalist, wilderness guide Douglas Wood for his children’s program based on his book “Miss Little’s Gift.” The program is at the Wadena library at 4 p.m. Wood’s musical presentation is ideal for kids and families.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Hear Tim Eggebraaten in a concert and storytelling time at the New York Mills Cultural Center at 6:30 p.m. The event is free.

Tri-County Health Care flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Ottertail clinic. Call 218-367-6262 for an appointment; walk-in appointments are available.

Fall wood gnome paint and sip at The Pirate's Den in Verndale from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Painting supplies and an instructor are included at the event. Cost is $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets are available on the Eventbrite website.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Bloodrive scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at M State in Wadena. Call to schedule an appointment at 218-639-7871 or signup online at vitalant.org. Walk ins are welcomed, but pre-registration is prefered. M State is located at 405 Colfax Ave SW in Wadena.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is Halloween and the caller is Brian Freed.

Standing dates